Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE: YMM) Stock Could Appreciate By -1531.45%

In the last trading session, 9.62 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.22 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.37B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.29% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.09, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.71 million.

Analysts gave the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YMM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.60 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.16%, with the 5-day performance at 8.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 23.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YMM’s forecast low is $104.60 with $150.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1531.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1034.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.51 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 23.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.99%. There are 23.99% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with Krane Funds Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 22.18 million YMM shares worth $340.04 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 16.08 million shares worth $246.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 22.18 million shares estimated at $340.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $196.62 million.