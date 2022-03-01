Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 8.76 million Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $12.20 changed hands at $0.26 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.60B. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.97% off its 52-week high of $31.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 21.23% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.33 million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FSR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.58 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.44%, with the 5-day performance at 4.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 19.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.11% over the past 6 months, a -43.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc. will fall -840.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10k.

The 2022 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -305.00%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.26% of Fisker Inc. shares while 47.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.12%. There are 47.51% institutions holding the Fisker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 13.36 million FSR shares worth $195.7 million.

Moore Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 10.26 million shares worth $150.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.16 million shares estimated at $60.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $60.78 million.