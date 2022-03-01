Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.01 million Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.18M. XCUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1240.0% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Exicure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.48 million.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2050 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 10.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.89%, with the 5-day performance at 13.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 27.01% up.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exicure Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.38% over the past 6 months, a -142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exicure Inc. will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -88.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Exicure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140k and $1.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,507.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Exicure Inc. earnings to increase by 38.00%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.15% of Exicure Inc. shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.65%. There are 33.21% institutions holding the Exicure Inc. stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.51% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million XCUR shares worth $8.79 million.

Abingworth, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.72% or 6.98 million shares worth $8.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.19 million.