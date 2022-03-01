EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.26 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.37 changed hands at $0.75 or 7.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.81B. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.91% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 32.5% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Analysts gave the EVgo Inc. (EVGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EVGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. EVgo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.42 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 7.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day performance at 3.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 40.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.21% for it to hit the projected low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.13 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.77 million.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of EVgo Inc. shares while 45.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.29%. There are 45.51% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million EVGO shares worth $28.72 million.

Pictet Asset Management SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 2.7 million shares worth $21.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $27.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $7.15 million.