Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 6.88 million Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.97 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.80B. DVN’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.52% off its 52-week high of $59.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.07, which suggests the last value was 68.2% up since then. When we look at Devon Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.72 million.

Analysts gave the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DVN as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Devon Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Instantly DVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 60.69 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.19%, with the 5-day performance at 8.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 15.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.66, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DVN’s forecast low is $48.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Devon Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.48% over the past 6 months, a 74.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.76 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.28 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 193.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 110.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Devon Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 161.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.72% per year.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.53 per year.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Devon Energy Corporation shares while 90.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.15%. There are 90.39% institutions holding the Devon Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 76.32 million DVN shares worth $2.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 54.62 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 19.1 million shares estimated at $678.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 17.45 million shares worth around $699.57 million.