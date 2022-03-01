CYRN Stock: More Upside For Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)?

In the last trading session, 6.41 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $5.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.24M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.97% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 66.15% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 157.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.94 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.10%, with the 5-day performance at 157.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 24.15% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -412.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.17% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 60.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.41%. There are 60.44% institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 million CYRN shares worth $20.13 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.51% or 8.33 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 13132.0 shares estimated at $6558.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.