Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.3 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.53 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.92B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.08% off its 52-week high of $69.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.61, which suggests the last value was 37.39% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.43 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.12 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.73%, with the 5-day performance at 15.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 39.65% up.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Coupang Inc. shares while 80.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.30%. There are 80.29% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 32.42% of the shares, roughly 511.16 million CPNG shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 8.32 million shares estimated at $220.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million.

