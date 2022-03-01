Could Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 4.73 million Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.72M. UUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.41% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 41.19% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.25K.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Instantly UUU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.80 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.53%, with the 5-day performance at 29.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) is 57.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 104.60%.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.30% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares while 21.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.49%. There are 21.11% institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.05% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million UUU shares worth $0.65 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 74733.0 shares worth around $0.41 million.