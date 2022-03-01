Could Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 9.88 million Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.52M. RMED’s last price was a discount, traded about -2183.72% off its 52-week high of $9.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 30.23% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RMED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5377 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.62%, with the 5-day performance at 11.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -51.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2690.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2690.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ra Medical Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.40% over the past 6 months, a 86.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ra Medical Systems Inc. will rise 94.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.22 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 78.80%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.09%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million RMED shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 74338.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 70816.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.