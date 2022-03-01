Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Gain 2.16%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $46.97 changing hands around $0.99 or 2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.15B. CEGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.44% off its 52-week high of $56.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.00, which suggests the last value was 19.1% up since then. When we look at Constellation Energy Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Analysts gave the Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CEG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Instantly CEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.36 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.16% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.48%, with the 5-day performance at 1.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 0.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CEGâ€™s forecast low is $46.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -38.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Constellation Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.60%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)â€™s Major holders