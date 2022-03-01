Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Gain 2.16%, Marking A Loss For Bears. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Gai...

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Gain 2.16%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $46.97 changing hands around $0.99 or 2.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.15B. CEGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.44% off its 52-week high of $56.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.00, which suggests the last value was 19.1% up since then. When we look at Constellation Energy Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Analysts gave the Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CEG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Instantly CEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.36 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.16% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.48%, with the 5-day performance at 1.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 0.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CEGâ€™s forecast low is $46.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -38.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Constellation Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.60%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)â€™s Major holders

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=falseÂ  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us:Â contact@20.122.162.90
Â© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.