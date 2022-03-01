Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -31.99% Decline

In the latest trading session, 7.96 million Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.19 or -31.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.01M. CHEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -969.05% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was -2.38% down since then. When we look at Check-Cap Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CHEK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Check-Cap Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Instantly CHEK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6377 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -31.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.94%, with the 5-day performance at 4.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is 28.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHEK’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Check-Cap Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.68% over the past 6 months, a -125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Check-Cap Ltd. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Check-Cap Ltd. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 17 and March 21.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares while 7.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.65%. There are 7.36% institutions holding the Check-Cap Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 57.23% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million CHEK shares worth $2.67 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 3.7 million shares estimated at $3.31 million under it, the former controlled 69.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 58636.0 shares worth around $52473.0.