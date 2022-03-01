Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at $0.09 or 5.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.03M. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -544.58% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 39.76% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.90%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 53.70% up.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to increase by 283.30%.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 05.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 4.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.31%. There are 4.26% institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million CTRM shares worth $1.7 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF. With 49703.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 33322.0 shares worth around $81305.0.