Carvana Co. Stock Forecast 2022: Carvana Co. Is Weak With -149.22% Downside

In the last trading session, 4.59 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $150.47 changed hands at -$2.1 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.48B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.44% off its 52-week high of $376.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.50, which suggests the last value was 28.56% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 156.68 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.08%, with the 5-day performance at 19.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 6.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $115.00 with $375.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.42% over the past 6 months, a 23.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will rise 8.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.51 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to increase by 38.10%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.80% of Carvana Co. shares while 117.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.19%. There are 117.80% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.29% of the shares, roughly 13.09 million CVNA shares worth $3.95 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 7.72 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $1.31 billion under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $720.18 million.