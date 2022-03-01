Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at $0.28 or 5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $894.42M. CAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -641.94% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 33.59% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.53 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 42.05% up.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to increase by 79.00%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares while 17.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.34%. There are 17.34% institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.71% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million CAN shares worth $25.74 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $21.43 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $13.7 million.