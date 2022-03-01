Can CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.34 million CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.48. With the company’s per share price at $10.60 changed hands at $1.12 or 11.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $439.58M. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.53% off its 52-week high of $31.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 48.4% up since then. When we look at CleanSpark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.79 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 11.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.34%, with the 5-day performance at 18.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 89.96% up.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CleanSpark Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.72% over the past 6 months, a 424.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CleanSpark Inc. will rise 196.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 304.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CleanSpark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $46.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.83 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,361.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CleanSpark Inc. earnings to increase by 69.40%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.10% of CleanSpark Inc. shares while 28.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.63%. There are 28.15% institutions holding the CleanSpark Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 45.72% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million CLSK shares worth $25.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 35.23% or 1.72 million shares worth $19.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $18.45 million under it, the former controlled 18.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 18.68% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $10.55 million.