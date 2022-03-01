Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.82 million Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.65 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.60B. CCJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.58% off its 52-week high of $28.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.50, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Cameco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 million.

Analysts gave the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CCJ as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cameco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.03 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.70%, with the 5-day performance at 21.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 33.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cameco Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.09% over the past 6 months, a 140.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $323.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cameco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $251.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Cameco Corporation earnings to decrease by -92.10%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 0.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.38 per year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Cameco Corporation shares while 65.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.63%. There are 65.53% institutions holding the Cameco Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 18.27 million CCJ shares worth $397.01 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 14.62 million shares worth $317.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 12.33 million shares estimated at $299.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million shares worth around $242.8 million.