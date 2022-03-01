BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.52 million BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.50 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $298.32M. BKSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.0% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 10.8% up since then. When we look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.98K.

Analysts gave the BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BKSY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.75 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is -4.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKSY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 114.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for BlackSky Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.30%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.10% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares while 38.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.15%. There are 38.54% institutions holding the BlackSky Technology Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million BKSY shares worth $51.75 million.

Senator Investment Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 4.14 million shares worth $42.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 54049.0 shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.