Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 8.72 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $2.14 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $621.82M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.47% off its 52-week high of $10.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 23.83% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.22 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.43%, with the 5-day performance at 5.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is 13.83% up.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.61% over the past 6 months, a 35.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 80.20%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

