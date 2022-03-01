Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.17 million Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at $0.12 or 6.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.32M. BXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2825.93% off its 52-week high of $55.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 7.94% up since then. When we look at Baudax Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 255.54K.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -55.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.4300 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.36%, with the 5-day performance at -55.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -67.70% down.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baudax Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.08% over the past 6 months, a 79.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baudax Bio Inc. will rise 96.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 165.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $620k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Baudax Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $990k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76k and $198k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 715.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 400.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Baudax Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.90%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares while 23.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 23.65% institutions holding the Baudax Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 3.74 million BXRX shares worth $2.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 1.33 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.34 million shares estimated at $1.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $0.72 million.