Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.40% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.27 changed hands at $0.13 or 11.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.23M. AYRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -545.67% off its 52-week high of $8.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 25.2% up since then. When we look at Ayro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 930.24K.

Analysts gave the Ayro Inc. (AYRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AYRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ayro Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Instantly AYRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2950 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 11.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.12%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 20.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AYRO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -293.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -293.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ayro Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 183.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.16 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ayro Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $783k and $789k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 175.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 310.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.13%. The 2022 estimates are for Ayro Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%.

AYRO Dividends

Ayro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.64% of Ayro Inc. shares while 13.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.91%. There are 13.90% institutions holding the Ayro Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million AYRO shares worth $8.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 1.3 million shares worth $4.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $5.6 million under it, the former controlled 6.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.04 million.