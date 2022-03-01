Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.09 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. AUPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.98% off its 52-week high of $33.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.72, which suggests the last value was 19.6% up since then. When we look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -29.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.30 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.22%, with the 5-day performance at -29.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -16.04% down.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.51% over the past 6 months, a 58.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $16.73 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 8.80%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.82% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 35.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.65%. There are 35.63% institutions holding the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.47% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million AUPH shares worth $131.0 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.70% or 4.75 million shares worth $108.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $27.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $20.25 million.