American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock: Performance And Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock:...

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 12.61 million American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changing hands around $0.19 or 14.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.40M. AREB’s current price is a discount, trading about -531.58% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 18.42% up since then. When we look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 14.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.53%, with the 5-day performance at -22.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -76.25% down.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.00%. The 2022 estimates are for American Rebel Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 56.80%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.55% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.