American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 12.61 million American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changing hands around $0.19 or 14.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.40M. AREB’s current price is a discount, trading about -531.58% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 18.42% up since then. When we look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 14.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.53%, with the 5-day performance at -22.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -76.25% down.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.00%. The 2022 estimates are for American Rebel Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 56.80%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.55% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.