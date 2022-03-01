Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.03 changed hands at -$38.68 or -27.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.10B. AMBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.27% off its 52-week high of $227.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $82.59, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at Ambarella Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 815.36K.

Analysts gave the Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMBA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambarella Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Instantly AMBA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 143.50 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -27.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is 9.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMBA’s forecast low is $130.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ambarella Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.12 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Ambarella Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $90.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Ambarella Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.30%.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Ambarella Inc. shares while 83.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.29%. There are 83.64% institutions holding the Ambarella Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million AMBA shares worth $526.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 3.33 million shares worth $518.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $152.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $133.9 million.