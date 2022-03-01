Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.08% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.52 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $406.15M. ADAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.22% off its 52-week high of $6.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 3.97% up since then. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 772.50K.

Analysts gave the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.83 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -3.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.67%, with the 5-day performance at -9.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -4.06% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADAP’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -336.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.51% over the past 6 months, a 25.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,983.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.76 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 million and $434k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,077.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 667.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 30.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares while 74.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.64%. There are 74.58% institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 24.95% of the shares, roughly 38.97 million ADAP shares worth $146.15 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.94% or 17.08 million shares worth $64.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. With 8.0 million shares estimated at $41.37 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $10.59 million.