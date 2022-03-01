AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.19 million AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.06 or 16.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.26M. ACRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -411.11% off its 52-week high of $2.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 16.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.40%, with the 5-day performance at 15.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 7.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.32% over the past 6 months, a 38.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 30.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $738k and $511k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 150.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2022 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 29.60%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.78%. There are 13.63% institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million ACRX shares worth $5.22 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.20% or 3.82 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $3.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $1.7 million.