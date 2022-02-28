Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 28.14 million Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $18.94 changed hands at -$1.38 or -6.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.43B. YNDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -359.93% off its 52-week high of $87.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.11, which suggests the last value was 25.5% up since then. When we look at Yandex N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Instantly YNDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -61.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.28 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.69%, with the 5-day performance at -61.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is -55.03% down.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yandex N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.10% over the past 6 months, a 236.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Yandex N.V. earnings to decrease by -157.90%.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of Yandex N.V. shares while 84.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.80%. There are 84.39% institutions holding the Yandex N.V. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 29.53 million YNDX shares worth $2.35 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 21.25 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. With 22.55 million shares estimated at $1.87 billion under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 13.08 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.