Will ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $6.88 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.73B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -493.46% off its 52-week high of $40.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.81, which suggests the last value was 30.09% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.16%, with the 5-day performance at -6.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 28.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.11 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 413.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21k and $139k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2022 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.65% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 8.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.84%. There are 8.31% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.77% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million IBRX shares worth $68.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.40% or 5.55 million shares worth $54.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $39.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $21.74 million.