Why To Invest In Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $184.71 changing hands around $7.34 or 4.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.00B. OKTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.62% off its 52-week high of $287.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $152.51, which suggests the last value was 17.43% up since then. When we look at Okta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Instantly OKTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 182.86 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Okta Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.35% over the past 6 months, a -572.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Okta Inc. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $359.82 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Okta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $374.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234.74 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Okta Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Okta Inc. shares while 83.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.07%. There are 83.40% institutions holding the Okta Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 12.6 million OKTA shares worth $2.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 12.33 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $1.03 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $962.69 million.