Why To Invest In ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.94 million ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at -$0.36 or -14.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $434.71M. ATIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $10.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was -4.69% down since then. When we look at ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -14.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.17%, with the 5-day performance at -20.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is -32.17% down.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.36 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $156.97 million.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares while 87.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.63%. There are 87.72% institutions holding the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 58.72% of the shares, roughly 115.83 million ATIP shares worth $440.16 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 16.02 million shares worth $60.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $3.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.03 million.