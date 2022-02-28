Why Should You Invest In Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)? – Marketing Sentinel
Why Should You Invest In Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $890.49M. UP’s last price was a discount, traded about -339.88% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 11.14% up since then. When we look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.90 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.51%, with the 5-day performance at -12.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -5.80% down.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $241.29 million.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.25% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares while 36.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.98%. There are 36.26% institutions holding the Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 16.02 million UP shares worth $105.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 11.63 million shares worth $76.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.5 million shares estimated at $24.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $15.03 million.

