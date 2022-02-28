Why Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. DOMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.13% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 14.17% up since then. When we look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DOMA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Doma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.70 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.38%, with the 5-day performance at -26.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -34.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOMA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Doma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.58% over the past 6 months, a 88.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.89 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Doma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $150.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 636.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Doma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.40%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.15% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares while 35.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.21%. There are 35.77% institutions holding the Doma Holdings Inc. stock share, with StepStone Group LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.61% of the shares, roughly 14.88 million DOMA shares worth $110.11 million.

Eminence Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 9.92 million shares worth $73.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $16.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $12.63 million.