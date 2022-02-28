Why BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.21 million BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.50 changed hands at -$1.11 or -5.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.31B. BRCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.24% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 50.81% up since then. When we look at BRC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the BRC Inc. (BRCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRCC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.75 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.27%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is 85.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRCC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.51% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.73% for it to hit the projected low.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders