When Will New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 18.66 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1243.97% off its 52-week high of $18.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 13.48% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.63 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.86%, with the 5-day performance at -10.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 2.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 136.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.50% over the past 6 months, a -212.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.79 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 65.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.08%. There are 65.80% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 62.84 million EDU shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $94.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million.