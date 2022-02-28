When Will IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.92 changing hands around $6.5 or 37.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.64M. IIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.73% off its 52-week high of $28.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.47, which suggests the last value was 47.87% up since then. When we look at IntriCon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.49K.

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) trade information

Instantly IIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.95 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 37.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) is 14.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IntriCon Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.78% over the past 6 months, a 339.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IntriCon Corporation will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that IntriCon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $32.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.3 million and $31.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for IntriCon Corporation earnings to decrease by -20.30%.

IIN Dividends

IntriCon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.16% of IntriCon Corporation shares while 64.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.10%. There are 64.15% institutions holding the IntriCon Corporation stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.53% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million IIN shares worth $14.17 million.

Gamco Investors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 0.63 million shares worth $11.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $8.74 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $6.99 million.