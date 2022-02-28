What Is The Performance Outlook For Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 8.44 million Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.95. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.12 or 27.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.86M. WTRH’s last price was a discount, traded about -538.6% off its 52-week high of $3.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Analysts gave the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WTRH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5813 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 27.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.80%, with the 5-day performance at 17.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -2.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WTRH’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -601.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -426.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Waitr Holdings Inc. will fall -120.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Waitr Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $46.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.84 million and $48.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 229.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 103.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.34% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares while 27.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.37%. There are 27.23% institutions holding the Waitr Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.40% of the shares, roughly 12.12 million WTRH shares worth $10.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 4.4 million shares worth $3.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $2.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $3.32 million.