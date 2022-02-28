What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 8.46 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changing hands around $0.52 or 34.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.30M. NRSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -131.53% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 35.96% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 271.07K.

Analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2499 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 34.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.62%, with the 5-day performance at -6.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is -26.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRSN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to decrease by -131.40%.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.28% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 1.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.59%. There are 1.42% institutions holding the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.70% of the shares, roughly 75000.0 NRSN shares worth $0.18 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 55119.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.