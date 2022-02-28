What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) In The Coming Months? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroSense The...

What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 8.46 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.03 changing hands around $0.52 or 34.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.30M. NRSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -131.53% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 35.96% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 271.07K.

Analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2499 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 34.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.62%, with the 5-day performance at -6.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is -26.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRSN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to decrease by -131.40%.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.28% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 1.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.59%. There are 1.42% institutions holding the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.70% of the shares, roughly 75000.0 NRSN shares worth $0.18 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 55119.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.