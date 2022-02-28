VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.26 million VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.01 changed hands at $0.3 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. VTEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.48% off its 52-week high of $33.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the last value was 23.97% up since then. When we look at VTEX’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 875.13K.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.48 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.28%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is 17.28% up.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VTEX share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.06% over the past 6 months, a -19.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that VTEX’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $33.86 million.

The 2022 estimates are for VTEX earnings to increase by 80.10%.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.84% of VTEX shares while 60.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 131.93%.