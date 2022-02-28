View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.64 million View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at $0.18 or 8.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $579.42M. VIEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -333.88% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 21.9% up since then. When we look at View Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the View Inc. (VIEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIEW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. View Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Instantly VIEW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.96 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.11%, with the 5-day performance at -17.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is -10.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIEW’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.97% for it to hit the projected low.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.06 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that View Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $18 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.13% of View Inc. shares while 76.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.25%. There are 76.29% institutions holding the View Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 30.49% of the shares, roughly 66.19 million VIEW shares worth $358.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 8.1 million shares worth $43.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $14.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $13.28 million.