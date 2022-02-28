Vicor Corporation (VICR) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $74.98 changed hands at -$25.27 or -25.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.40B. VICR’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.74% off its 52-week high of $164.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.08, which suggests the last value was 1.2% up since then. When we look at Vicor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 327.78K.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Instantly VICR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 100.40 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -25.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.95%, with the 5-day performance at -24.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is -15.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VICR’s forecast low is $130.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vicor Corporation will rise 73.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vicor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $108.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.3 million and $86.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Vicor Corporation earnings to increase by 20.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.99% of Vicor Corporation shares while 55.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.00%. There are 55.90% institutions holding the Vicor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million VICR shares worth $286.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 2.1 million shares worth $266.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $207.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $124.81 million.