Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.07 or 5.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.55M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.8% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 35.51% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.11%, with the 5-day performance at 15.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 23.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $2.02 with $3.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.21% over the past 6 months, a -55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.00%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.37%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million URG shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.91 million shares estimated at $15.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $8.83 million.