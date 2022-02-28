Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.49 changed hands at $0.3 or 5.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.23B. TUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -403.64% off its 52-week high of $27.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.49, which suggests the last value was 18.21% up since then. When we look at Tuya Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.89 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 5.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.16%, with the 5-day performance at -7.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 6.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUYA’s forecast low is $7.20 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuya Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $91.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Tuya Inc. earnings to increase by 9.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.30% per year.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares while 14.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.03%.