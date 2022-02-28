Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.67. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.84 changing hands around $1.48 or 9.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $799.84M. TUPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -89.01% off its 52-week high of $33.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.28, which suggests the last value was 25.56% up since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 875.07K.

Analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TUP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.16 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 9.05% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.00%, with the 5-day performance at -10.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 13.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TUPâ€™s forecast low is $16.50 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -124.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -29.57% over the past 6 months, a -2.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will rise 285.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $384.97 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $392.63 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $489.6 million and $434.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 38.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.54% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 78.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.01%. There are 78.51% institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.24% of the shares, roughly 7.94 million TUP shares worth $121.38 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 3.51 million shares worth $53.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $52.9 million under it, the former controlled 6.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 4.91% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $36.7 million.