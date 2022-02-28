The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) Stock Could Make A -261.45% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.03 million The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $41.50 changed hands at -$9.61 or -18.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $621.67M. JYNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.61% off its 52-week high of $111.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.42, which suggests the last value was 9.83% up since then. When we look at The Joint Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.09K.

Analysts gave the The Joint Corp. (JYNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JYNT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Joint Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) trade information

Instantly JYNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 51.49 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -18.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.82%, with the 5-day performance at -18.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is -18.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JYNT’s forecast low is $69.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -261.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.27% for it to hit the projected low.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Joint Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.69% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Joint Corp. will fall -93.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.71 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Joint Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.04 million and $16.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Joint Corp. earnings to increase by 293.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

JYNT Dividends

The Joint Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of The Joint Corp. shares while 91.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.13%. There are 91.17% institutions holding the The Joint Corp. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.36% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million JYNT shares worth $259.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.78% or 2.13 million shares worth $208.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $143.82 million under it, the former controlled 11.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.72% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $84.75 million.