Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $35.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.22 changed hands at -$1.09 or -8.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $758.58M. TLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.6% off its 52-week high of $39.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 12.57% up since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.02K.

Analysts gave the Telos Corporation (TLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TLS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.44 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.24%, with the 5-day performance at 9.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 2.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -211.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telos Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.95% over the past 6 months, a 325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.02 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Telos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $101.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 127.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to increase by 127.70%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.11% of Telos Corporation shares while 62.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.77%. There are 62.75% institutions holding the Telos Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 8.67 million TLS shares worth $133.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 4.35 million shares worth $67.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $21.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $37.8 million.