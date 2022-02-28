Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Fate Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $34.93 changed hands at $0.98 or 2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.41% off its 52-week high of $100.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.14, which suggests the last value was 13.71% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.47 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -11.05% down.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.98% over the past 6 months, a -5.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fate Therapeutics Inc. will fall -9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.93 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.9 million and $11.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.20%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 101.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.01%. There are 101.74% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.57% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million FATE shares worth $767.97 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.42% or 10.9 million shares worth $646.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 6.1 million shares estimated at $328.37 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $258.13 million.