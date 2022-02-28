Stock Performance And Forecast For Transocean Ltd.

In the latest trading session, 6.17 million Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.49 changing hands around $0.16 or 4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.21B. RIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.99% off its 52-week high of $5.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 24.64% up since then. When we look at Transocean Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.05 million.

Analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Transocean Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.53 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.65%, with the 5-day performance at -6.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -0.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIG’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 71.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Transocean Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a 21.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 31.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $657.02 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Transocean Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $643.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Transocean Ltd. earnings to increase by 55.00%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.51% of Transocean Ltd. shares while 50.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.20%. There are 50.13% institutions holding the Transocean Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 51.46 million RIG shares worth $195.04 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 47.95 million shares worth $181.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30.9 million shares estimated at $117.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 15.7 million shares worth around $59.51 million.