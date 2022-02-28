SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -164.8% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.92 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.42 changed hands at -$0.38 or -5.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36B. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.83% off its 52-week high of $15.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.20, which suggests the last value was 3.43% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.55K.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.23 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.68%, with the 5-day performance at -21.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -13.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMRT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.19% for it to hit the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.74 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $48.35 million.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.32% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 42.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.86%. There are 42.75% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.33% of the shares, roughly 21.97 million SMRT shares worth $286.08 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 11.65 million shares worth $151.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $64.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $45.57 million.