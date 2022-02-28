Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $3.22 changed hands at $0.46 or 16.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.71M. SND’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.19% off its 52-week high of $4.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 46.27% up since then. When we look at Smart Sand Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 99.60K.

Analysts gave the Smart Sand Inc. (SND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SND as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smart Sand Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Instantly SND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.90%, with the 5-day performance at 38.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is 58.62% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SND’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smart Sand Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.44% over the past 6 months, a -1,700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 38.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smart Sand Inc. will fall -157.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Smart Sand Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $38.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.34 million and $26.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Smart Sand Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.60% per year.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.91% of Smart Sand Inc. shares while 38.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.70%. There are 38.58% institutions holding the Smart Sand Inc. stock share, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.13% of the shares, roughly 10.92 million SND shares worth $26.76 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 0.97 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $2.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.52 million.