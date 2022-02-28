Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Will Continue To Grow In 2022. – Marketing Sentinel
Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.38 changing hands around $1.16 or 12.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $386.59M. SRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -131.6% off its 52-week high of $24.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.12, which suggests the last value was 21.77% up since then. When we look at Seritage Growth Properties’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 537.57K.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.56 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 12.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.52%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is -9.07% down.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Seritage Growth Properties earnings to decrease by -62.60%.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.32% of Seritage Growth Properties shares while 62.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.41%. There are 62.35% institutions holding the Seritage Growth Properties stock share, with Dalal Street, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 4.73 million SRG shares worth $70.19 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 4.59 million shares worth $68.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $21.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $18.75 million.

