Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV).

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.76 changed hands at $1.76 or 6.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. VERV’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.58% off its 52-week high of $78.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.75, which suggests the last value was 19.54% up since then. When we look at Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.72K.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.66 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.57%, with the 5-day performance at 9.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 3.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.77 days.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Verve Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.80%.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.68% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares while 57.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.57%. There are 57.76% institutions holding the Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million VERV shares worth $215.93 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.23% or 3.48 million shares worth $163.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $66.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $25.49 million.